A lifelong dream has come true for Puna Art Gallery owner May Algebori.
Opening the gallery “is the dream of my life,” Algebori said. She will formally open the space Friday, Dec. 6, with a ribbon cutting.
The art gallery, located at 16650 E. Palisades Blvd., Suite 108, features 10 artists including the owner.
“I have some absolutely amazing artists showing,” Algebori said. “I think people will really enjoy their work.”
Algebori, who is a painter and works in ceramics, has been getting the gallery ready for the opening.
“I love the space,” she said. “It will work well for a lot of different kinds of art.”
She has wall art, as well as sculpture and ceramics.
Opening a gallery in Fountain Hills was brought about by Algebori’s feel for the art community here. She lives in Scottsdale with her family.
“Fountain Hills is so promising as a hub for art,” she said. “Scottsdale has many, many galleries. I think Fountain Hills will be a wonderful location for us.”
Algebori plans to hold workshops for other artists, as well as paint nights and other activities.
Algebori has shown in others’ galleries, and this is her first foray in to her own establishment. She graduated with a degree in industrial design and has worked in interior design and fabric design. She was born in the Middle East and moved with her family to Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
She moved to the United States with her husband, whom she calls “The Inspiration.” He is an oil and gas engineer. The couple has three daughters, 21, 19 and 10.
They will join her in the gallery for the opening. The public is invited to the event, which starts at 4 p.m. The ribbon cutting is set for 5 p.m.
Puna Art Gallery will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Evening classes will be announced later.