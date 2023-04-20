bonny puckett.jpg

The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center has a new artist exhibiting her work in the Art Gallery.

Bonny Puckett, a Fountain Hills-based photographer, presents “Botanical Legacies: Life-Sustaining Plants of the Southwest,” through May 6. There is no charge to view Puckett’s work, but visitors are invited to tour the River of Time when they are there.