The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center has a new artist exhibiting her work in the Art Gallery.
Bonny Puckett, a Fountain Hills-based photographer, presents “Botanical Legacies: Life-Sustaining Plants of the Southwest,” through May 6. There is no charge to view Puckett’s work, but visitors are invited to tour the River of Time when they are there.
Puckett is an award-winning artist and photographer who had an early fascination with photography. Her grandfather owned a large collection of vintage cameras which she loved playing with. She subscribed to National Geographic and Arizona Highways getting lost not only in the articles, but the stunning images.
When she was about seven, she started taking photos of friends, family and her pets. She developed an intense love of the natural world and spent much of her free time outdoors traveling, camping, hiking and kayaking. Her camera would travel along with her on her many adventures and she would capture not only the people with whom she traveled but also the many things that fascinated her along the way.
Puckett noticed that other people around her were often moving too fast to see the wonderful parts of nature that she truly enjoyed. She would stop along her hikes to observe flowers, plants, rock formations and wildlife.
As Puckett’s passion for photography grew, she began to experiment with different techniques and styles, often incorporating elements of abstract and fine art into her work. She has gone on to win several awards and has received much recognition for her images and creative composite work. Her work has been featured in many publications throughout the Southwest, including Arizona Highways magazine.
“Botanical Legacies” is Puckett’s first solo exhibition and is designed to help viewers reconnect with the natural world, while increasing awareness of the significant role plants have played culturally and spiritually for indigenous people, both past and present.
The River of Time is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at 12901 N. La Montana Drive. Admission is free to members, and $12 for non-members. Other discounts apply. For more information, visit riveroftime.center or call 480-837-2612.