The Fountain Hills Photography Club has organized its annual Photography Exhibition at the Community Center from today, March 1, through March 31. This exhibition has been held every year for over 10 years with approximately 65 individual exhibits from more than a dozen photographers.
The exhibition will present photography printed on metal and acrylic. The community is invited to visit the exhibition and see the high-quality work done by members of the Fountain Hills Photography Club.
The Photography Club will gather for its regular meeting at the Community Center on Wednesday, March 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. with all photographers, members or visitors welcome to arrive at 5.30 p.m. to mingle.
The meeting will continue to feature tricks and tips on how to get more out of a smartphone camera and a discussion about the capabilities of Lightroom and Photoshop. There is also a showing of members’ photographs.
The club is open to anyone with a digital or film camera, high school-age or older. Club members range from beginners to highly experienced professionals, but the meeting is open to nonmembers as well.