ppm.jpg

MacDougal Street West, a Peter, Paul and Mary tribute band, will perform tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6:30 p.m. at The Fountains, a United Methodist Church, 15300 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. A $20 per person donation will be collected at the door.

MacDougal Street West offers the sounds of Greenwich Village and is a Peter, Paul and Mary tribute band for larger venues and local performances. The band members consist of Ron Skelton, Mary Alberts, Rick Shore and Bill Rice.