MacDougal Street West, a Peter, Paul and Mary tribute band, will perform tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6:30 p.m. at The Fountains, a United Methodist Church, 15300 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. A $20 per person donation will be collected at the door.
MacDougal Street West offers the sounds of Greenwich Village and is a Peter, Paul and Mary tribute band for larger venues and local performances. The band members consist of Ron Skelton, Mary Alberts, Rick Shore and Bill Rice.
According to a press release, the new flowering of a vibrant musical tradition was rooted in Greenwich Village of the early 1960s. Now legendary folk singers and songwriters of that era could first be heard nightly in the cafes stretching along fabled MacDougal Street.
Today, folk music still lives on at MacDougal Street West, the press release read, and the urban vibe of Greenwich Village emanates now from Arizona and elicits memories of exciting times past and hopes for brighter days ahead.