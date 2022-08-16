Paint Your Pet.jpg

Join the Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery for a workshop where participants will paint their pet or favorite animal. The workshop will be on Sunday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no painting or drawing experience needed in this workshop.

Acrylic Artist Kelly Bowman will guide students on a journey of painting a colorful portrait of their pet in acrylics. After registering, participants will email Bowman a picture of their pet ahead of the workshop. Bowman will then sketch the picture onto a 9x12-inch canvas which students will use as a guide for their painting.