Join the Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery for a workshop where participants will paint their pet or favorite animal. The workshop will be on Sunday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no painting or drawing experience needed in this workshop.
Acrylic Artist Kelly Bowman will guide students on a journey of painting a colorful portrait of their pet in acrylics. After registering, participants will email Bowman a picture of their pet ahead of the workshop. Bowman will then sketch the picture onto a 9x12-inch canvas which students will use as a guide for their painting.
The workshop fee is $70 which includes all necessary supplies. Registration for the workshop must be completed at the Fountain Hills Artists' Gallery prior to Aug. 21. Participants can make checks payable to the artist teaching the workshop. For PayPal, call the gallery at 480-836-9919 for instructor’s contact information. The class is limited to six students.
The Fountain Hills Artists' Gallery is a premier gallery showcasing jewelry, ceramics, glass, fine art, metal, gift items and more. It is located at 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains, an easy walking distance from the Fountain.
The gallery is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. year-round and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from October through May. Visit their website at fountainhillsartistsgallery.com or call 480-836-9919 for more information about exhibitions, events and workshops.