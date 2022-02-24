Paige Productions is offering Spring Break Camp, featuring the original show, “Lemonade Stand, the Musical.”
The show includes fun, classic songs about being a kid. Performers work all week on singing, dancing and acting skills while putting the show together.
Tuition for the performing arts camp is $250. Camp will be offered March 7-11 and March 14-18 to accommodate spring breaks for students from Fountain Hills and Scottsdale. The camp will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
The musical will be held outside on the shaded playground on the campus of Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church.
Audience members are invited to bring their own lawn chairs for the show.
In addition to preparing for the final performance, campers will also participate in a mid-week, student-led lemonade stand. This event will teach teamwork and entrepreneurship.
A Kids/Teens Youth Business Fair coincides with the camp. The fair is designed to give children ages six to 18 an opportunity to launch their own business.
Students enrolled in Spring Break Camp are given a free table at the fair if they would like to participate. Other students also can rent a $10 table at the fair.
Youth-run businesses can sell anything from babysitting and pet-sitting, to bracelet, craft or painted rock sales. The fair will be open for customers Friday, March 11, and March 18, from 1:30-2 p.m.
The Spring Break Camp performance of “Lemonade Stand, The Musical” will perform right after the fair, at 2:15 p.m. The public is invited to attend the Youth Business Fair and the Spring Break Camp performance. Admission is free.
For more information and to register, visit paigeproductionsAZ.com.