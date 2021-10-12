There is a song by Paul Simon that starts, “Old friends, sat on their park bench like bookends.”
Pastor Bill Good and former Fountain Hills resident Jeff Dayton are old friends, having known each other through the years when Dayton lived in the community and since when he visits frequently.
Dayton, a musician and songwriter, has scheduled a visit at the Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church Sunday, Oct. 17. He and Good will present “Priceless,” a theme to allow them to traverse the terrain between life, love and faith.
“It will be a warm exchange between two good friends celebrating the bonds of love and the shared gift of faith,” according to the church’s press release.
The event, which is open to the public, gets underway at 11 a.m. The friends will meet in the sanctuary, and the conversation will be live streamed on the church website, fhpresbyterian.info
Donations for Extended Hands Food Bank will be accepted. Both non-perishable food items and cash donations are welcome.
Dayton and Good held a similar discussion in 2017. Dayton said he and Good will resume their seats on a couple of stools.
“We’ll sit on some stools and solve life’s problems,” Dayton said. “We’ll talk about how precious life is and reflect on last year and the dastardly COVID.”
Dayton said he has lost friends to the pandemic, and it has affected him greatly.
“There are no guarantees,” he commented. “Bill and I will explore these losses and how we can move forward.”
Dayton also will promote his new album, “Calypso Poet,” what he is calling is pandemic release.
“I’ll have some CDs with me, and there will be some music, but the focus will be on talking as old friends.”