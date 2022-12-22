Demo Artist O'Connor 1.jpg

Vickey O’Connor is the upcoming artist to be featured at the Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery. O’Connor’s mixed media will be on display at the Gallery on Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vicki O’Connor is a self-taught artist who has always loved collage, color and creating something positive out of life’s many challenges. While recovering from chronic effects of Valley Fever, O’Connor began painting and found joy in every stroke. She hopes that when people view her art, they will find inspiration, joy and a path back to their own heart.