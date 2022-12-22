Vickey O’Connor is the upcoming artist to be featured at the Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery. O’Connor’s mixed media will be on display at the Gallery on Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vicki O’Connor is a self-taught artist who has always loved collage, color and creating something positive out of life’s many challenges. While recovering from chronic effects of Valley Fever, O’Connor began painting and found joy in every stroke. She hopes that when people view her art, they will find inspiration, joy and a path back to their own heart.
“Nature and her beauty inspire me every day,” O’Connor says. “Whether it's the Sonoran Desert, the red rocks in Sedona, the amazing North Minnesota woods, the crystal-clear moon, or our famous local Fountain, I am lit up by the possibilities of the stunning color and energies they have to offer.”
The Gallery is located at 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains and is open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about exhibitions, events, workshops and upcoming demos, visit fountainhillsartistsgallery.com.