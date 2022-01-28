Fountain Hills Piano has added a saxophone and clarinet instructor to its staff.
Jeffrey Anthony is accepting students of all levels for a limited number of spaces on Saturday afternoons beginning Feb. 12.
Anthony earned a Bachelor of Music Education (BME) degree at Indiana University, where he studied with the legendary Eugene Rousseau. He then went on to receive a masters in saxophone performance under Joseph Wytko at Arizona State University. He has played in the historic East Room of the White House, performed with the Phoenix Symphony, and toured throughout the southwest and Mexico. As a clarinetist, he has performed with – and served as assistant director for – the Blue Ridge Clarinet Collective, a clarinet ensemble based in Blacksburg, Va.
Currently, he serves as director of traditional music at Desert Hills Presbyterian Church and performs regularly with the Fountain Hills Saxophone Quartet.
Anthony said, “It’s an honor to join such a quality organization as Fountain Hills Piano. I am looking forward to working with students in the community and supporting the growth of the music programs at the middle and high schools in whatever way I can.”
FHP co-founder Heather Baldwin said Anthony will be instrumental in helping the FHP studio reach a broader range of musicians.
“While the word ‘piano’ is in our name, our ultimate purpose is to provide music students in Fountain Hills and Scottsdale with the highest-caliber instruction,” Baldwin said. “This (studio) is not limited to piano students.”
Baldwin described Anthony as a superb musician.
(He also is) “a patient, detail-oriented teacher,” she said. “We are honored to have him as part of our team.”
Fountain Hills Piano is located on Saguaro Boulevard, between Sapori D’Italia and MMC. It offers private music lessons by appointment to students of all ages and levels.
For more information, visit fountainhillspiano.com.