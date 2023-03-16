Fountain Hills Friends of the Library (FHFL) is sponsoring the second in a series of storyteller events.
Having produced the last well-attended storyteller event in November, FHFL presents “Family Matters,” held on Thursday, March 23, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Community Center. This event is free and no registration is required.
This second in the storyteller series will offer true stories from five to seven Fountain Hills residents about the importance of family in their lives.
“We invite the public to attend what promises to be another exciting program,” a press release said of the event.
Donations will be accepted to Friends of the Library to support the many programs offered by the library including those for children and teens, an annual scholarship for a graduating senior and the annual paper shredding event being held on Saturday, April 1, in the Library parking lot.