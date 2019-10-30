Scottsdale artist and Fountain Hills Art League member, Nir Katularu has opened a new painting studio in Fountain Hills.
The studio is located at 12625 N. Saguaro Blvd., Stes. 9 and 10. His grand opening is Friday, Nov. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. The public is invited to the opening.
Katularu is an Israeli-born artist who spent his formative years in Venezuela before moving to the United States at age 32. While in Venezuela he earned a law degree at the Universidad Santa Maria in Caracas. In addition to his law business, he also opened a successful restaurant named Picasso’s, which he managed until his departure in 2003.
The door opened to Katularu’s artistic voice in 2004 when he took classes in ceramics and glass fusion at Paradise Valley Community College.
In 2015 Katularu’s interest in abstract expression encouraged him to enroll in Scottsdale’s Artists School where he studied with Master Artist Marianne Mitchell in her workshop. Katularu has continued his studies with Mitchell in Artist Mastery Programs, and he is now a professional abstract painter.
In the summer of 2019 Katularu founded the Nir Art Studio and Gallery in Fountain Hills.
Katularu will personally lead patrons to understand the inner mental and emotional visualizations of his paintings and how they have evolved into his abstract art during his opening.