New dates have been announced for the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center’s Yavapai Tours with Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation.

A few seats are available for the Thursday, Dec. 1, tour. New dates are set for 2023: Thursday, Jan. 12; Thursday, Feb. 9; Thursday, March 9; and Thursday, April 13. The Dec. 1 tour is a replacement for the Nov. 10 event, which had to be postponed.