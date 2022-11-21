New dates have been announced for the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center’s Yavapai Tours with Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation.
A few seats are available for the Thursday, Dec. 1, tour. New dates are set for 2023: Thursday, Jan. 12; Thursday, Feb. 9; Thursday, March 9; and Thursday, April 13. The Dec. 1 tour is a replacement for the Nov. 10 event, which had to be postponed.
Tickets for the Yavapai tours are $70 for River of Time Museum members and $75 for non-members. Register online at riveroftime.center, stop by the center, 12901 N. La Montana Drive or call 480-837-2612.
Participants in all tours will meet at the River of Time at 8 a.m. for coffee, pastries and a briefing on the day’s activities. They will board the bus and begin the tour with FMYN Cultural Coordinator Clissene Lewis. She will share stories and insights into the history and enterprises of the nation. Other residents from the nation also will participate in the tour.
Visitors will hear about life on the reservation and learn about traditions, experiences and history while visiting the Cultural Center. A stop at the preschool lets visitors view the outstanding education provided to the Nation’s people from birth. The H'man 'shawa Early Childhood Development Center supports infants through five-year-old.
Following an interpreted drive through the cemetery and the farm, the tour wraps up with a tasty lunch at Ahnala at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort. The bus then returns to the River of Time where visitors are welcome to tour the museum and shop in the Riverbanks Gift Shop.