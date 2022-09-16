The Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association (FHDSA) board of directors elected a new slate of officers this summer. DJ Willard will serve as treasurer, Vicky Derksen will serve as president and John Craft will serve as vice president.
FHDSA worked in partnership with town officials to get the community designated as an International Dark Sky Community in January 2018. Since then, they have hosted three Dark Sky Festivals, marched in the Thanksgiving Day Parade and are working on some new education and awareness programs for students and residents.