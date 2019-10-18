At “La Speranza,” a popular New York eatery, owner Pepi Roni has been shot in the back.
That is the setup for Fountain Hills Theater’s murder mystery dinner, “Pasta, Pistols and Passion.” The event is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26, each starting at 5:30 p.m. at DC Bar & Grill at Desert Canyon Golf Course.
“Pasta, Pistols and Passion” is an adaptation written by Susan Miller Dee and Ross Collins. The evening will feature laughs, dinner and mystery.
After his murder, Pepi’s family holds a wake, and attendees at the dinner will help solve his murder. They can buy “La Speranza Bucks” to bribe the family for clues. Patrons also will get the chance to win items from the late Pepi’s estate.
Tickets are $50 for adults and $35 for students. Tables for eight are $320 ($40 per person). Prices include dinner and the show. A full bar will be available.
Tickets are available online at fhtaz.org or the through the box office, 480-837-9661. Box office hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Part of the ticket price is tax-deductible. The fundraiser benefits the Fountain Hills Youth Theater theatrical productions, workshops and camps.
“Pasta, Pistols and Passion” is directed by Ross Collins and produced by Aimee Avery, Allison Hacker and Anne Kelleher.