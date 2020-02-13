The Pat Covault Memorial Concert Series continues Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The concert is by We3, featuring Nicole Pesce, Suzanne Lansford & Renee Grant Patrick. The show starts at 7 p.m. at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church.
Planners say, the trio bleeds talent and will blow the audience’s minds with a blend from blues and jazz, those familiar nostalgic classics, eclectic styles, Classic R&B, Latin and more.
Everyone is invited to a complimentary “Meet & Greet” with refreshments in the Fellowship Hall following the performance. Doors open at 6 p.m. The performance starts at 7p.m.
For tickets ($30, $25, $20 or $15), call the church office at 480-837-1763, Monday through Thursday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (no credit cards can be accepted). Tickets also may be purchased at the door.