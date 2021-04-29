The Town of Fountain Hills will host a concert series on Avenue of the Fountains Plaza Thursdays during the month of May.
Enjoy live music along the Avenue of the Fountains with an evening concert series in May from 6 to 8 p.m. The concerts will showcase some of the Valley’s best bands and a variety of music options to suit everyone’s taste. Each evening will have an acoustical musician and a band. Yard games will be spread throughout the Avenue and docents will be available for self-guided art walk tours.
Pack a picnic or enjoy dining at one of the restaurants on the Avenue. Feel free to bring a blanket or lawn chairs. The concert series is free entertainment suitable for the whole family.
The concert schedule is as follows:
*May 6: acoustic, Jeff Ocheltree; band, Chuck Hall Band.
*May 13: acoustic, Ritchie Fliegler; band, Copper State Blues Band.
*May 20: acoustic, Lee Perreira; band, Lucas Brown and the Nights Watch.
To keep up to date on events in Fountain Hills follow along on Instagram @FountainHillsRec and Facebook @fhparksandrec or check online at fh.az.gov.