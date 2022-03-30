The Town of Fountain Hills will host Music Fest Friday and Saturday, April 1-2 at Fountain Park.
The event will be held from 4 to 9:30 p.m. both days.
Several musical acts will perform outdoors. Each group brings its own style and genre. From that tried and true ‘80s pop-rock vibe to indie rock, this music festival has something for everyone.
Bring blankets, chairs, family and friends, and spend the day finding it all in Fountain Hills. This year’s Music Fest will also feature food truck dining options and a beer garden by Bone Haus Brewing. The town will be selling Music Fest t-shirts.
The schedule:
Friday, April 1
4-5:30 p.m. People Who Could Fly (indie pop); 6-7:30 p.m. Tripwire (classic rock covers); 8-9:30 p.m. Pearlagram (Pearl Jam tribute band).
Saturday, April 2
4-5:30 p.m. Chuck Hall Band (blues); 6-7:30 p.m. Roots of Mine (Reggae); 8-9:30 p.m. Tyler Dial (modern country).
For more information contact Linda Ayres, layres@fountainhillsaz.gov.