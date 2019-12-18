The next performance at Arts at Ascension is Friday, Jan. 10.
Arts at Ascension Artistic Director Charles Szczepanek returns for a journey through his discography at the 7 p.m. show. The concert will be held at Church of the Ascension, 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
General admission tickets are $25 and are available now. Visit artsatascension.org to purchase tickets. Priority seats for the show are sold out.
Szczepanek enjoys a multifaceted musical career. He is a prizewinner in the Jacob Flier International Piano Competition, the Bösendorfer International Piano Competition, the Steinway Society of Chicago’s Most Promising Young Artist Competition and of Arizona State University’s Concert of Soloists Competition.
A Mason & Hamlin Artist, Szczepanek is a pioneer, writing and arranging new virtuosic piano music.
Szczepanek is the owner of Winding Road Studios, an audio production company specializing in classical music and film scoring. Through Winding Road Studios, Szczepanek has collaborated with, engineered, and/or produced many of the nation’s top classical performers and ensembles including The Guarneri String Quartet, Antonio Pompa-Baldi, The Millennial Choral Organization, and The Arizona and Phoenix Opera companies.
Currently residing in Phoenix, Szczepanek is founder and artistic director of Arts at Ascension, a concert series that benefits fine arts education for underprivileged students in inner-city schools. He also tours regularly as the collaborative pianist for one of the most celebrated tuba performers in the history of the instrument, Patrick Sheridan. Notably, Szczepanek has been featured in concert under the baton of Charles Bruffy with the Phoenix Chorale, a Grammy-winning choral ensemble.
As a member of BMI, he arranges music for artists around the world; notably Paul Harvey Jr., Anna Graceman, finalist on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” Salonnieres Ensemble and the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra.