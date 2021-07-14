Fountain Hills Theater will be alive with music this weekend.
“The Sizzlin’ Summer Weekend Music Festival” is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 16, 17 and 18.
Shows Friday and Saturday start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday features two shows; a matinee at 2 p.m. and a second production at 7 p.m.
The first show is “Everybody Rise – A Boozy Cruise through Broadway’s Greatest Lushes.” Join world-renowned opera and musical comedy star, Kathleen Berger, and her guest, the multi-talented Tony Blosser, for an evening of “drunk songs, songs about drinking and songs that would be way better if they were sung while drinking,” according to a theater press release. With Steve Hildebrand on piano, the trio will have the audience laughing, crying and celebrating all night long.
Saturday’s show features Charlie Jourdan with his one-man show, “Diamonds and Cash.” Jourdan performs two of the most iconic singer/songwriters of our time, Neil Diamond and Johnny Cash.
Through story and song, the audience will learn about what inspired Neil Diamond to write such hits as “Sweet Caroline” and “Solitary Man.”
The history behind Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues” and “I Walk the Line” also will be highlighted.
The Sunday matinee features “Remember When,” a show dedicated to the music and memories of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. It’s a retro radio-style revue starring award-winning entertainer T.A. Burrows.
Burrows hosts the show and performs popular hits from a variety of artists including Elvis Presley, The Beatles and Stevie Wonder.
Burrows will keep the audience entertained with humorous recollections of the fads, fashions and pop culture of each era.
The final show, “I Can See your Voice,” star Julian Mendoza and takes the stage at 7 p.m. This show features the genres of Mendoza’s songbook, ranging from musical theater to Selena Quintanilla.
Mendoza starred in Fountain Hills Theater’s production of “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.” He also sang backup for Kristin Chenoweth, who performed with the Phoenix Symphony.
Tickets for each program in the music festival are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and younger. A full festival pass is available for $100. The four-concert pass is not available online, and must be obtained by calling the box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3. Individual tickets are available online at fhtaz.org. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Shows are at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.