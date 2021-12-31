Award-winning entertainer T.A. Burrows has used his vocal talents to delight audiences for more than 40 years.
Burrows appears in “T.A. Burrows in Concert” at Fountain Hills Theater Sunday, Jan. 16. The show starts at 7 p.m. Burrows, who also is an impressionist, has entertained audiences with voices of legendary singers including Frank Sinatra, Neil Diamond, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson and more.
Burrows will sing in his own voice in this new production. The hour-long program will put the spotlight on Burrows, who will perform 17 of his favorite songs. The show will feature classic songs and lots of laughs.
Individual tickets for the show are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and younger. The event takes place at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Purchase tickets through the box office at 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or visit fhtaz.org. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.