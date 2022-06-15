Swing music had a bumpy ride during the war years of 1942-1944 and Swingtime will examine this period of the Swing Era when it meets on Tuesday, June 21, at 1 p.m. in the Community Center.
After Pearl Harbor, life changed drastically in the United States. Everyone was affected by the war. Blackouts and rationing pulled the plug on many touring bands. Dance halls sat deserted. Band musicians and their leaders were joining the armed services in droves.
Music, too, was changing. War songs began to become popular. These patriotic efforts gave way to sentimental tunes, ballads that echoed the emotional side of the war. It was a time when vocalists were growing in popularity and their ranks were rising.
Adding to this never-ending chaos of change, the American Federation of Musicians decided to go on strike against the recording industry. On August 1, 1942, members of the union struck the record companies and the work stoppage would last almost through 1943. Meanwhile, Harry James and his band had replaced Glenn Miller as the number one Swing band in the country. Unfortunately, the war had put a crimp on touring and the musician’s union had put a stop to recording. James decided to take his band to Hollywood where they were featured in a few movies. This move had a personal effect on the life of Harry James.
Membership in the Community Center is required to attend Swingtime meetings. For more information, contact Bill Whittaker at 480-837-7961 or the Community Center at 480-816-5200.
A spin-off of the Golden Age of Radio, Swingtime plays vintage 78 rpm records from that magical era when Swing was king. Listen to the big bands and small ensembles, the crooners and singing groups. Remember the grand ballrooms, the dance crazes and dance contests. While not all the music of the time was Swing, the term itself defines that period from the depression years through World War II.