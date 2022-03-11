Swingtime will complete its review of 1940 and begin 1941 at its next meeting Tuesday, March 15, at 1 p.m. in the Community Center.
By the middle of 1940, Swing had completed its evolution from hot to sweet and was now the most popular type of music in the country. The bands, too, were evolving. They were getting bigger, many adding violins, and becoming more like orchestras. The music-loving public approved, making the big band sound of sweet Swing their overwhelming favorite.
Glenn Miller and his band were fast becoming the country’s choice at the time. Hollywood took notice and in early 1941 the group was working on its first movie, Sun Valley Serenade.
After a hiatus in Mexico, Artie Shaw formed a new band and picked up where he left off with a string of hit recordings, much to the pleasure of his many loyal fans.
Jimmy Dorsey and his group also had a string of hits in this period. Dorsey moved to a more contemporary style and hired a girl singer, Helen O’Connell. The new sound of the Jimmy Dorsey band helped boost its popularity.
