With Fountain Hills Community Center reopening, a number of programs in the Activity Center will resume.
Swingtime returns with a celebration of the work of lyricist/songwriter Johnny Mercer Tuesday, Oct. 20, starting at 1 p.m.
Mercer wrote the lyrics and sometimes the music for more than 1,500 songs during a musical career that began in the swing era and spanned four decades. Many of his songs are among the great hits of popular music, written primarily for movies and Broadway shows. Mercer’s prolific output led to 19 Academy Award nominations and four Oscars.
Tuesday’s Swingtime will present some of Mercer’s most famous songs performed by various well-known artists including Mercer himself. The playlist includes hits such as “And the Angels Sing,” “One for My Baby (and One More for the Road),” “Moon River” and “Days of Wine and Roses.”
Membership in the Activity Center is required to attend Swingtime meetings. Due to the pandemic, meetings will have limited seating. Attendees must wear masks.
For more information and to reserve a seat, call the Activity Center, 480-816-5200.
A spin-off of the Golden Age of Radio, Swingtime plays vintage 78 rpm records from the swing era.