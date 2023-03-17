Take a musical journey down memory lane as Swingtime remembers the favorite songs of World War II on Tuesday, March 21, at 1 p.m. in the Town of Fountain Hills Community Center.
Music has played an important role in many major conflicts, yet no other war offered a wider range of music than World War II. From swing to sentimental ballads to stirring service songs, Swingtime takes a nostalgic tour of unforgettable war-time tunes.
The afternoon’s program includes such memorable pop hits as the Andrews Sisters’, “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree,” Doris Day’s signature song, “Sentimental Journey” and the haunting acapella of “Comin’ In on a Wing and a Prayer,” by The Song Spinners.
All attending this special Swingtime session are invited to contribute their own thoughts and feelings about the music, the music makers and to share their own special memories.
Membership in the Community Center is required to attend Swingtime meetings. For more information, contact Bill Whittaker at 480-837-7961 or the Community Center at 480-816-5200.
A spin-off of the Golden Age of Radio, Swingtime plays vintage recordings from that magical era when swing was king. Listen to the big bands and small ensembles, the crooners and singing groups. Remember the grand ballrooms, the dance crazes and dance contests. While not all the music of the time was swing, the term itself defines that period from the depression years through World War II.