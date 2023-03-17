Take a musical journey down memory lane as Swingtime remembers the favorite songs of World War II on Tuesday, March 21, at 1 p.m. in the Town of Fountain Hills Community Center.

Music has played an important role in many major conflicts, yet no other war offered a wider range of music than World War II. From swing to sentimental ballads to stirring service songs, Swingtime takes a nostalgic tour of unforgettable war-time tunes.