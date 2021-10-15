Swingtime continues its year-by-year perspective of this musical era when it meets Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m. at the Community Center.
By the end of 1936, Swing was sweeping the country with Benny Goodman and his band leading the way. In 1937, Goodman and his group were featured in the movie “Hollywood Hotel” and Time magazine would proclaim him the King of Swing.
Tommy Dorsey and his orchestra were climbing in popularity, and 1937 would be a breakout year for the group. Meanwhile, Jimmy Dorsey continued with his band and put up several hits in 1937.
At the end of 1936, a new name destined to become legendary hit the record charts. It was that of Artie Shaw. This was Shaw’s first band and, while it didn’t survive the year, it was a harbinger of what was to come.
Another new name, Count Basie, emerged in 1937. The Count and his band had a smooth sound that would survive the Swing Era and continue for decades after.
Community Center membership is required to attend Swingtime meetings. For current information about the ever-changing pandemic protocols, contact the Community Center at 480-816-5200.
A spin-off of the Golden Age of Radio, Swingtime plays vintage 78 rpm records from that magical era when Swing was king. Listen to the big bands and small ensembles, the crooners and singing groups. Remember the grand ballrooms, the dance crazes and dance contests. While not all the music of the time was Swing, the term itself defines that period from the depression years through World War II.