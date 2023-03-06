Tickets for the 2023 Fountain Hills Community Chorus Spring Concerts are now available for purchase. The concerts are on Saturday, April 1, at 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 2, at 4 p.m.
The theme for the Spring Concerts is “Movie Music,” featuring songs from popular movies. Tickets can be purchased online at fhcc-az.org or at eventbrite.com/e/fountain-hills-community-chorus-spring-concerts-tickets-492045841357. They can also be purchased from any choir member or at Cards of Fountain Hills, 12645 N Saguaro Blvd., Suite 6. Tickets are $15 in advance and $17 at the door.