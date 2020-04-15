After the retirement of Fountain Hills Community Band Music Director Alan Roselieb, the Fountain Hills Civic and Community Association has named Scott Burgener to replace him.
Burgener, a Phoenix native, has a long history in music education in the Valley. He was band director for a variety of high schools for 25 years, 18 of which were spent at Mountain View High School in Mesa. He currently is music coordinator for Mesa Public Schools.
In that role, Burgener oversees and coordinates music activities throughout the Mesa school system with more than 64,000 students. He is responsible for curriculum and music education. He also is president of the Arizona Music Educators Association.
While at Mountain View High School, Burgener’s bands performed for President George W. Bush and marched at the Dublin St. Patrick’s Day parade in Ireland. Burgener said a special performance when his band marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2013.
“I enjoyed working with kids,” he said. “I am really looking forward to conducting again. This is a great opportunity to do that.”
Burgener and his wife, Joci, have two grown sons. They recently welcomed a granddaughter to the family.
The couple met at Arizona State University, where they were members of the ASU band. Burgener proposed to his wife at a band banquet. Burgener earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in instrumental music education. He plays saxophone, clarinet and piano.
As music director for the Community Band, Burgener said he will select music and hold rehearsals throughout the year. The final concert of the 2019-20 season was canceled due to the coronavirus. However, Burgener was able to attend the March concert with his family.
“I got to get a feel for the band,” he said.
He has met board members and looks forward to rehearsals in the fall when he can meet the musicians. Rehearsals are currently scheduled to start Oct. 13, with the first concert set for Dec. 15.
Rehearsals are held at Fountain Hills Middle School in the band room. For information about joining the band, email Burgener at smburgener@mpsaz.org.
“I am looking forward to the new season,” Burgener said. “The most important thing for me will be to put on well-prepared concerts that are both entertaining for the audience and challenging for the band.”
The Community Band has three major concerts each year at the Community Center and performs at the Town’s Veterans Day ceremony and in the Thanksgiving Day Parade.