Fountain Hills resident Robert Anthony admits his father “beat the Beatles” into his head when he was a child.
As a result, music has been a mainstay in the Polish-born man’s life.
His family moved to the United States in 1981, when Anthony was in high school. He couldn’t speak English, but he could sing and play guitar, so he and some friends formed a band.
“Of course, we were a metal band,” Anthony said. “Those were the years of hard rock and heavy metal.”
Over the years he has studied other musicians, including the Yardbirds, Mott the Hoople and Jimmy Paige of Led Zeppelin. One of the singers with Mott the Hoople, John Fiddler, guided Anthony toward another style of music.
Anthony said he still enjoys hard rock, but Fiddler encouraged him to
“My music started changing,” Anthony said. “It is softer. Maybe I outgrew the heavier stuff.”
One thing is certain: Anthony reflects his philosophy of life through his music.
“I awakened to life,” he said. “I appreciate things so much more. I got rid of stuff. Now I enjoy what is really important, my family and my friends.”
He added he doesn’t allow negative energy in to his life now.
“I have a huge connection to life and its beauty,” he said. “Miracles are happening every day. I appreciate that more than I ever did.”
Anthony moved to Fountain Hills 25 years ago.
“I followed the sun,” he said, perhaps using a line from a Beatles song. “Fountain Hills is a magical place. And I love being here.”
Anthony recently returned from Poland where he performed before an audience of more than 10,000 people.
“This three-day festival was one of the biggest country shows in Europe,” he said. “It was an amazing experience.”
Anthony hopes more people in this country will become familiar with his music.
“I’m not looking for fame,” he said. “I just want to share my music.”
His songs are upbeat and positive. He said his music now is little like that of Keith Urban and Brian Adams. He said he does not cover others’ music and loves playing his own songs.
“Right now, we need good music,” Anthony said. “I like what I have been writing, and I think others will as well.”
Anthony said he is pushing to have an album out by March 15. The album’s title song, “Undenied,” is available now on YouTube.
His YouTube channel is UndeniedMusic – YouTube.
If the album isn’t complete by March 15, Anthony said it will be April 15,”
“One thing is sure: I’ll be releasing/dropping many brand-new songs on Spotify in March.”
Another song, “Little Town,” is on YouTube. Both videos are indicative of the kind of music Anthony is writing and playing.
Anthony is high energy and bright. When he plays his music, it is clear he loves to entertain.
And when he isn’t playing music? He owns an IT company.
“Music is my passion and my love,” he said. “But I have to make a living, too. I am blessed in every way.”