Internationally awarded pianist and composer Charles Szczepanek gives a solo piano program at Arts at Ascension Friday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m.
Taking listeners on a journey through his discography, Szczepanek will heavily feature original piano music from his December 2019 album “The Ivory Muse,” alongside many other selections from his albums since 2010. Both classical and contemporary, virtuosic and easy listening, originals and recognizable tunes, the program strikes a fine balance that is sure to appeal to the tastes of any music lover.
More information can be found and tickets can be purchased at Ascension Church, 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd, or via the series website artsatascension.org. Ticket proceeds benefit fine arts education at St. Matthew School.