Phoenix Boys Choir, a tradition in the Valley for nearly 75 years, brings its annual holiday concerts to Fountain Hills Sunday, Dec. 5.
The performance begins at 2 p.m. at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Tickets are $15 to $25, with children 12 and younger free. Purchase tickets at boyschoir.org or by calling 602-469-0480.
Led by Artistic Director Herbert Washington, the angelic voices of the Boys Choir bring special joy to the holiday season. This year's concert, titled “Let All the World Sing” will be held at multiple venues around the city.
The choir will perform seasonal favorites such as “Joy to the World,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Let It Snow,” “Hark! the Herald Angels Sing” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”
The singers will perform music from around the world as well as stunning choral a cappella pieces. Highlighting the concert, The Phoenix Boys Choir will be joined by top Valley musicians comprising the chamber orchestra for the concert, including a string quartet, organ, flute, percussion and brass.
Phoenix Boys Choir's “Let All the World Sing” concerts are supported by the City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture and the Arizona Commission on the Arts.
Other performances will be held at St. Luke Lutheran Church (Dec. 3, Mesa); Cactus High School Auditorium (Dec. 12, Glendale); Camelback Bible Church (Dec. 18, Paradise Valley); and Brophy Chapel (Dec. 19, Phoenix.