The jazz trio, We3, will perform Sunday, Feb. 6, in the third In-Home Concert of the season.
We3 features vocalist Renee Grant Patrick, daughter of the late George Grant, a member of the Ink Spots; violinist Suzanne Lansford and pianist Nicole Pesce.
"Our second Jazz Concert, featuring our very own Fountain Hills Saxophone Quartet, sold out very quickly", said In-Home Concert Chair Sharon Vandenberg,
This third concert, also a jazz event, still had tickets available at press time. As with all the In-Home Concerts, the setting is intentionally limited. The final Jazz Concert of the season is scheduled for March 6.
There also are two classical concerts set for Feb. 27 and March 13 in private Fountain Hills homes.
Tickets can be purchased at home2022.givesmart.com or the ilovefountainhills.com websites.
Fountain Hills In-Home Concerts is a committee of Fountain Hills Civic and Cultural Association, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.
For more information, contact Sharon Vandenberg at fountainhillsinhomeconcerts@gmail.com.