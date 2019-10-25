A tribute to Neil Diamond will be held Friday, Nov. 8, at Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills.
“Diamond in the Rough, A Tribute to Neil Diamond” will be performed by Greg Ansel of Ansel Entertainment.
Ansel with Pedro Rocha and Fountain Hills resident Scott Hallock are the same production team who brought the popular show “Americana ‘60s & ‘70s Tribute” to Fountain Hills in April.
Ansel and the band have been performing the Neil Diamond show since 2013 to enthusiastic audiences throughout the valley. He is accompanied by an eight-piece live band, with backup singers, and a video and light show that recreates the legendary performer’s greatest hits including “Sweet Caroline,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Solitary Man,” “Cherry, Cherry,” “Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon,” “I Am I Said” and many more.
The show is from 7 to 9 p.m. Hallock and Rocha are in charge of ticket sales. General Admission seats are $20 and VIP seats in the front are $25.
Contact Scott Hallock by text, e-mail or phone to order tickets at scotthallock@cox.net or call 480-816-1884 and leave a message.