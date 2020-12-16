The 103rd Regimental Arizona Band is on the lookout for new musicians, including those who play flute/piccolo, any size of clarinet, oboe, bassoon, any size of saxophone, trumpet, French horn, baritone/euphonium, trombone, tuba and percussion.
This band is comprised of musicians from throughout the state, ranging from high school students to senior citizens, amateurs to professionals; basically, anyone who enjoys making music with a group and performing for the community. The focus of the band is to honor veterans and the U.S. Armed Forces.
The band is currently rehearsing and performing adhering to CDC guidelines concerning COVID-19.
Those who are interested are asked to contact Fountain Hills resident Steve Bouchier at stevebouchier@aol.com or 480-652-3911.