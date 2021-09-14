Fountain Hills-based music and theater teacher, Paige Beckman, is hosting a musical theater class for kids and teens at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church this fall.
Beckman is education director at Fountain Hills Theater and owns a private music studio where she teaches voice lessons, public speaking, acting, and beginning piano.
“Young performers have been lost in the shuffle during the pandemic,” Beckman said. “A performer is nothing without an audience.”
Beckman said she knows how young people feel when they want to perform and can’t.
“The more performance opportunities, the better,” she said. “I feel I can offer a class and show, in addition to what Fountain Hills Theater offers, how kids can double their performing opportunities. Many kids want to study theater in college and need as many shows as possible on their resume.”
The theater class will feature a flexible rehearsal and performance schedule.
“I want to provide a performing arts opportunity with a low commitment level,” Beckman said. “We only practice on Sunday and Monday nights, and we get out early so kids get to bed on time. We want this to be accessible for kids who also want to participate in sports, studio dance and other activities.”
The final show, “All Together Now – A Global Event Celebrating Local Theater,” is scheduled for Nov. 12 and 13.
Rehearsals begin Sept. 19 and continue through Nov. 13. Participants will meet each Sunday and Monday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
For additional information, contact Beckman by text at 480-375-8058 or email at paigeproductions123@gmail.com.