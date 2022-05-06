A Fountain Hills couple is getting the audience involved in a casual classical music concert on Mother’s Day.
Ocotillo, the cello, guitar and mandolin duo of Cindy and Robert Leger, are closing out the Classical Lounge series at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on May 8 at 2 p.m. But unlike the typical concert where people passively listen, the audience will take an active part in deciding what they hear.
The Legers will spin a random number generator, and whoever’s number comes up decides what the couple will play next. This will repeat after every selection.
Individually numbered programs will include a list of 22 classical, popular, stage/screen and original instrumental pieces, ranging from Bach and Debussy to The Beatles, Neil Diamond and Stephen Sondheim.
“We enjoy the spontaneous nature of a concert like this,” cellist Cindy Leger said. “It makes the concert unique, never to be repeated. And the audience gets what they want!”
Theater and cabaret seating is available for the show in the intimate Stage Two Theater. Tickets are available at the Center’s box office or through scottsdaleperformingarts.org.