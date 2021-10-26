It’s the final weekend of Fountain Hills Theater’s production, “Million Dollar Quartet.”
Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28, 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 31, at 2 p.m.
“Million Dollar Quartet” captures the contagious spirit, freewheeling excitement and thrilling sounds of the once-in-a-life-time event where four of music’s best talents came together. The legendary jam session by Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis comes to life on the local stage.
Tickets are available for the remaining performances. Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and younger. Call the box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or visit fhtaz.org. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Check the website, fhtaz.org, for the latest pandemic protocol.