La Forza Chamber Orchestra will present “The French Connect” Sunday, Sept. 15.
The free admission concert will begin at 3 p.m. at the Camelback Seventh Day Adventist Church, 5902 E. Camelback Rd.
The orchestra will be led by Music Director Frank Darmiento. The program includes “Valses Nobles et Sentimentales” by Maurice Ravel, “Fantasy for JCS” by Frank Darmiento and “Symphony No. 3” (The Organ Symphony) by Camille Saint-Saëns.
This concert marks the premier of “Fantasy for JCS.” It is the newest work for Darmiento. The pieces by the two French composers demonstrate a clear contrast in styles. While Saint-Saëns writes in a clearly romantic style, Ravel is definitely a 20th century composer immersed in French impressionist writing. The Saint-Saëns symphony is, however, the best known piece on the program. A theme from the symphony is used extensively in the movie, "Babe," about an Australian farmer who teaches his pet pig how to herd sheep.