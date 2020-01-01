Eddie Cantor and Jack Benny, two of radio’s legendary comedians, are heard again at the Golden Age of Radio meeting on Thursday, Jan. 2, at 1 p.m. in the Town of Fountain Hills Activity Center at the Fountain Hills Community Center.
Eddie Cantor was the first vaudevillian to be heard on radio when he was featured on the inaugural broadcast of the NBC network in 1926. “The Eddie Cantor Show” premiered in 1931 and remained on the air through 1953. The program had a variety format, mixing comedy with musical performances.
“The Jack Benny Program” was one of radio’s favorite shows and, counting its time on television, enjoyed a successful 33-year broadcast run. Benny’s radio show began as a variety format but soon evolved into situation comedy that featured a regular cast of characters taking verbal pot-shots at Jack Benny, primarily for his miserly ways.
For those unable to attend this meeting, these and all of the many timeless radio shows in the extensive Golden Age of Radio Bruce Florence Library are available to members of the Activity Center, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Membership in the Activity Center is required to attend meetings of the Golden Age of Radio. For more information, contact Bill Whittaker at 480-837-7961, or the Activity Center at 480-816-5226.
From the twilight of the Jazz Age to the dawn of the Space Age, The Golden Age of Radio celebrates the reign of our first electronic medium, the then-modern miracle that brought news, entertainment and information into our homes throughout a significant period of our history.