In-Home Concerts, a committee of Fountain Hills Civic and Cultural Association, announces its first concert for the 2023 Season.

The Sahna's Brothers Trio will perform Sunday, Jan. 22, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Blending the sounds and rhythms of their native Greek culture with the warm, inviting romance of the classical Spanish guitar, brothers Thano and Demitri Sahnas have created a magical and intimate Mediterranean style, according to organizers.