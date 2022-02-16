Vienna and Salzburg, Austria; Warsaw, Poland; Munich, Germany; Budapest Hungary; Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Carnegie Hall are a few of the places The Rice Brothers have performed.
The young men return to Fountain Hills for the next In-Home Concert Sunday, Feb. 27. Tickets are on sale now.
According to their website, seeing Johnny and Chris, The Rice Brothers, in concert can be a bit disarming. Classical music is expected to have a certain formality when performed, but The Rice Brothers are “delightful fellows who are casual and friendly,” according to the event announcement. “Then the music begins. Audiences are drawn in with the force of a magnet.”
The brothers feature a unique blend of classical music, gospel, jazz, ragtime and boogie-woogie, along with a historical perspective of the great composers and the times in which they lived.
Their performances and presentations have been enthusiastically received by audiences of all ages and from all walks of life. They are committed to the expansion of the audience for classical music, and toward this end, spend a great deal of time reaching out to members of younger (and younger at heart) generations.
They have appeared at previous In-Home Concerts in Fountain Hills. The concerts in 2017, 2018 and 2020 were sold out.
The Rice Brothers have studied in the private studio of Robert Hamilton, Steinway artist and professor of piano at Arizona State University.
In 2014, they pursued advanced studies in Europe with Johannes Kropfitsch, director of piano at The Vienna Conservatory. They were long-time students of Taki Atsumi, professor of cello at Arizona State University. Atsumi also served as president of the American Cello Congress.
The Rices also have worked in master class and more extended settings. Their Carnegie Hall debut in 2014 followed each having been named a gold medalist at an international Chopin piano competition.
In-Home Concerts have intentionally limited audiences for the personal feel of a small concert in a private home.
Tickets to In-Home Concerts sell out quickly so interested persons are encouraged to purchase tickets to this concert soon. Go to ilovefountainhills.com or home2022.givesmart.com.
For more information, contact Sharon Vandenberg at fountainhillsinhomeconcerts@gmail.com or April Sessner at inhomeconcertsales@gmail.com.