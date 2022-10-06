Golden Age 2.JPG

Bill Whittaker was enjoying his morning coffee over a riveting early-2000s edition of The Times. He came across a story submitted by a Fountain Hills resident named Bruce Florence, promoting a radio-listening session, open to the public called Old Time Radio.

Whittaker, along with his now long-time friend Allan Goldberg attended the event. From that day on, the two were hooked and have since taken over to become the face of what is now Golden Age of Radio.