Golden Age of Radio presents a Halloween special when it meets Thursday, Oct. 7, at 1p.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center.
The greatest Halloween trick ever perpetrated on radio was the Orson Welles broadcast of “War of the Worlds.” When CBS aired this adaptation of H.G. Wells’ classic novel for Orson Welles’ “Mercury Theatre on the Air” program Oct. 30, 1938, the broadcast caused widespread fear and panic throughout the country.
The resulting tumult and notoriety made Orson Welles an international celebrity and prompted the Campbell Soup Company to sponsor the program as “The Campbell Playhouse.”
Golden Age of Radio will replay this most famous broadcast in radio history in its entirety as a special Halloween treat.
Many timeless radio programs in the extensive Golden Age of Radio Bruce Florence Library are available to members from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Membership is required to attend meetings of the Golden Age of Radio. Pandemic protocols are ever-changing. For the latest information and to reserve a seat, call 480-816-5200.
From the twilight of the Jazz Age to the dawn of the Space Age, The Golden Age of Radio celebrates the reign of the first electronic medium, the then-modern miracle that brought news, entertainment and information into homes throughout a significant period of history.