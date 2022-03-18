Tickets are available for the upcoming Fountain Hills Community Chorus concert.
“Singing the ‘60s,” featuring favorite music of that rock ‘n’ roll era will be performed Saturday and Sunday, April 2-3. Shows are 4 p.m. both days.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $17 at the door. Tickets are available from any choir member, at Cards of Fountain Hills or online at fhcc-az.org.
The Community Chorus is under the direction of Matthew Frable.
This is the chorus’ first show since the pandemic. The 2020 show had to be canceled, and last year’s show was postponed.