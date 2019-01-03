For nearly 15 years, the Munch and Music Concert Series has provided residents with entertainment in the middle of the day.
The series starts this year on Friday, Jan. 25, and will feature Flamenco un Corazon. The Flamenco dancers will perform, as well as explain the origins, forms, music and style of the art.
The second concert wil feature Dave Karl, back by popular demand. He is well known in the community, having entertained at a number of events. His show is set for Friday, Feb. 1.
Fountain Hills Saxophone Quartet makes its appearance Feb. 8 to offer the players’ unique blend of style and sound.
The Moonlighters will wrap up the season Friday, Feb. 15. The Moonlighters will take the audience back to the days of dragging Main.
Munch and Music is held on Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Allen Fossenkemper is coordinator of the annual event.