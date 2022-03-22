Fountain Hills Community Chorus will rock the Community Center with its “Singing the ‘60s” concert Saturday and Sunday, April 2-3.
The event will feature favorite music of the 1960s beginning at 4 p.m. both days.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $17 at the door. Tickets are available from any choir member, at Cards of Fountain Hills or online at fhcc-az.org.
The Community Chorus is under the direction of Matthew Frable.
This is the chorus’ first show since the pandemic. The 2020 show had to be canceled, and last year’s show was postponed.