Fountain Hills’ adopted son, Jeff Dayton, appears in concert at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church Sunday, Oct. 6.
Now an internationally known entertainer, Dayton brings his “Songs in Spirit” show to the community in a 6 p.m. concert. Tickets, $20, are on sale at the church office now, and space permitting will be sold at the door. The church is located at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
In addition to his music, Dayton will be joined by Pastor Bill Good for an open dialogue about the singer’s spiritual journey, which has marked his life and career, interspersed with music from his montage of self-penned songs.
Concertgoers can expect to hear old favorites including “Today I Do” and “Never Been Better.” Dayton also will cover songs by his long-time friend and mentor, the late Glen Campbell.
The concert will be held in FHPC Fellowship Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m. A reception follows the show with an opportunity to meet and talk with Dayton. Refreshments will be provided by Hilltop Hospitality.
Dayton moved to Fountain Hills in the late ‘70s and made a name for himself in the area. He told The Times he is looking forward to being back in the community.
“It’s fun to come home,” he said. “Fountain Hills adopted me all those years ago, and I love coming back.”
He recently toured internationally, visiting Turks and Caicos, Switzerland, Belgium and Germany. He has another European tour coming in 2020.
He has followers in Hawaii and tours throughout the United States.
He recently visited a city in Montana where he ran into former resident Terry Gill and current resident and owner of Arizona Propane Martin Dawson.
“Small world!” Dayton said.
Dayton now lives in Nashville where he is a music producer, songwriter, session guitarist, recording artist and educator. He spent 15 years and Glen Campbell’s bandleader.
He has backed artists such as Vince Gill, Willie Nelson, Toby Keith, Buck Owens and more. He also has toured with Kenny Chesney, Lee Greenwood, Sarah Darling and Tammy Cochran among others.