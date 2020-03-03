The final show of the Arts at Ascension season is set for Friday, March 13.
Salonnières with Charles Szczepanek will perform in a 7 p.m. concert at Church of the Ascension, 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. The group will present a “Live by Request” evening. They will perform classical, folk, musical theater and sacred music chosen by the audience.
Salonnières is a trio of soprano, violin and piano. In a revival of the old European salon tradition, Salonnières presents chamber music concerts. The trio will collaborate with Arts at Ascension Director Charles Szczepanek. The trio includes soprano Jamie Kay Alston, violinist Jennifer Rhodes and pianist Dr. Karali Hunter.
A limited number of priority seating tickets are available for $30. General admission tickets are $25. They can be purchased online at artsatascension.org.