Join Fountain Hills Young Community (FHYC) for the annual FHYC Karaoke Contest from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, at the Alamo Saloon.

Contestants will compete for cash prizes as they show off their voice, stage presence and theatricality while performing their favorite song in just 90 seconds. The food truck, Tapas al Gusto, will be on site and karaoke music will be provided by D&K Music.