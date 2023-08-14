Join Fountain Hills Young Community (FHYC) for the annual FHYC Karaoke Contest from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, at the Alamo Saloon.
Contestants will compete for cash prizes as they show off their voice, stage presence and theatricality while performing their favorite song in just 90 seconds. The food truck, Tapas al Gusto, will be on site and karaoke music will be provided by D&K Music.
To compete, sign up online at fhchamber.com and click on “Events” to find the FHYC Karaoke Contest.
The contestants will be judged on voice, pitch clarity, pronunciation, stage presence and theatricality.
The firts, second and third place winners will receive a cash prize. Those not competing are encouraged to cheer along to their favorite songs.
The FHYC is a group comprised of passionate and fun members of the Fountain Hills community, according to a press release. FHYC leadership is fully supported and integrated with the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce and its mission is to grow and foster the young community of Fountain Hills and further Fountain Hills as a diverse and vibrant town.
The Alamo Saloon is located at 11807 N. Saguaro Blvd.