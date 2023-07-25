Eric Landau

Eric Landau played the bagpipes during the Fountain Hills St. Patrick’s Day Parade in 2013. (Submitted photos by Eric Landau)

Eric Landau told himself that as soon as he retired, he would learn how to play the bagpipes.

“What the hell are you waiting to retire for?” were the words spoken to him by his friend, Irene O’Kane, the only female sworn police officer piper in the New York City Transit Police Warpipes and Drums in 1995.