Desert Valley Winds will offer a concert in Fountain Hills later this month.
Desert Valley Winds is a local 30-piece concert band that performs a wide variety of musical styles. Formed and organized in October 2022, members of the band are of all ages and come from all walks of life. The band performs a wide variety of musical styles including music from Broadway, patriotic selections, Big Band Swing, traditional marches and sacred selections. They have performed at the Heart Walk in Phoenix, Tempe Marketplace, the American Legion Veterans’ Day program and the Brookdale and Casa Serena communities.